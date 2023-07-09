Red Sox All-Star Break Awards. Plus, Jaylen’s Place Among No. 2 Options.



Brian opens with his midseason awards for the Red Sox, including most improved, best pitcher, MVP, and more (0:50). Then, with Mookie Betts set to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday, Brian reflects on his career (31:00). Later, Brian and Jamie answer a listener email on the Sox before Brian ranks Jaylen Brown among the NBA’s best second options (39:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

