Red Sox All-Star Break Awards. Plus, Jaylen’s Place Among No. 2 Options.

Who is the Red Sox’s MVP?

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images


Brian opens with his midseason awards for the Red Sox, including most improved, best pitcher, MVP, and more (0:50). Then, with Mookie Betts set to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday, Brian reflects on his career (31:00). Later, Brian and Jamie answer a listener email on the Sox before Brian ranks Jaylen Brown among the NBA’s best second options (39:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

