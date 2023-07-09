British Grand Prix Reactions



Kevin is joined by Spanners to discuss the race at Silverstone, which resulted in another win for Max Verstappen and an overall great day for the Brits. They break down McLaren’s impressive performance, with Lando Norris landing on the podium and Oscar Piastri not far behind; highlight the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Lando for no. 2 vs. no. 3; and wrap up with listener questions, where they answer which team would be their third-place pick in the running for the Constructors’ Championship.

‌Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Spanners Ready

Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify