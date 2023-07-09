 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

British Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin and Spanners discuss another Max Verstappen victory and performances by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

By Kevin Clark
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Spanners to discuss the race at Silverstone, which resulted in another win for Max Verstappen and an overall great day for the Brits. They break down McLaren’s impressive performance, with Lando Norris landing on the podium and Oscar Piastri not far behind; highlight the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Lando for no. 2 vs. no. 3; and wrap up with listener questions, where they answer which team would be their third-place pick in the running for the Constructors’ Championship.

‌Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes

