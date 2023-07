KOC and J. Kyle Mann are live from Las Vegas for summer league as they discuss the debuts of Amen Thompson and Scoot Henderson (01:49). They then move on to Victor Wembanyama’s lackluster debut and what Brandon Miller could potentially bring to the messy Hornets (17:45).

Check out KOC’s 2023 NBA Draft Guide for all the draft grades and more!

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

