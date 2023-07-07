The Wedding Preview Show of the Millennium



Twenty hours from now, Rosenberg and Misshattan will tie the knot in the heart of New York City. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Rosenberg speaks with those closest to him on today’s edition of the Friday Something. First, Rosenberg calls Dip fresh off his visit to a luxury clothing store and just before receiving his gift basket (5:08). Then, SGG joins to talk about … Keith Olbermann? In between all of that, Rosenberg actually talks wrestling upon opening the mailbag (13:55).

