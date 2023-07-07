 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Wedding Preview Show of the Millennium

SGG and Dip join to talk weddings and Keith Olbermann, and Rosenberg opens the mailbag

By Peter Rosenberg
Celebrities Visit “Late Show With David Letterman” - September 11, 2013 Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic


Twenty hours from now, Rosenberg and Misshattan will tie the knot in the heart of New York City. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Rosenberg speaks with those closest to him on today’s edition of the Friday Something. First, Rosenberg calls Dip fresh off his visit to a luxury clothing store and just before receiving his gift basket (5:08). Then, SGG joins to talk about … Keith Olbermann? In between all of that, Rosenberg actually talks wrestling upon opening the mailbag (13:55).

Enjoy yourselves. And join us in in the Discord here.

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

