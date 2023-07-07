Dame and Harden Stay Put (For Now), Plus NASCAR in Chicago

Brian Barrett leads off with the possibility of Damian Lillard joining the Boston Celtics (:13), while Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan react to the Philadelphia 76ers’ offseason thus far (12:05). Then, Jason Goff discusses NASCAR in Chicago (23:57), and JJ talks about the New York Yankees’ chances of making a run (36:12).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Mark Panik
