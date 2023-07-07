Mets Extend Win Streak to Five, Yankees Drop Golden Opportunity, and Bryan Hoch on Judge Chasing 62



(1:28) — METS: The Mets win their fifth straight game behind Alvarez and Lindor, and head to San Diego to try to gain some ground in the NL wild-card race.

(9:25) — YANKEES: The Yankees fail to close the gap in the AL wild-card picture, as they split with the Orioles while Luis Severino’s struggles continue.

(19:51) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(40:12) — BRYAN HOCH: MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch joins the show to discuss his new book, 62: Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees, and the Pursuit of Greatness. He also talks about Judge’s return and whether the Yankees have enough for a deep postseason run.

