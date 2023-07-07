 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Extend Win Streak to Five, Yankees Drop Golden Opportunity, and Bryan Hoch on Judge Chasing 62

The Mets win their fifth straight game behind Alvarez and Lindor, Yankees fail to close the gap in the AL wild-card picture, and Bryan Hoch joins the show to discuss his new book, ‘62: Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees, and the Pursuit of Greatness’

By John Jastremski
New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images


(1:28) — METS: The Mets win their fifth straight game behind Alvarez and Lindor, and head to San Diego to try to gain some ground in the NL wild-card race.

(9:25) — YANKEES: The Yankees fail to close the gap in the AL wild-card picture, as they split with the Orioles while Luis Severino’s struggles continue.

(19:51) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees.

(40:12) — BRYAN HOCH: MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch joins the show to discuss his new book, 62: Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees, and the Pursuit of Greatness. He also talks about Judge’s return and whether the Yankees have enough for a deep postseason run.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Bryan Hoch
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Dame and Harden Stay Put (For Now), Plus NASCAR in Chicago

JJ also weighs in on the Yankees’ chances of making a run

By Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, and 2 more

We Found Missing Script Pages from ‘The Idol’

This show was definitely supposed to run for six episodes, right? The cut scenes we reviewed that are unquestionably 100 percent authentic suggest that it was.

By Jodi Walker and Justin Charity

Keke Palmer’s Night Out, and the White Horse at the White House

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to cocaine being found at the White House

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Blake Lively’s Canned Cocktails, a New TikTok Diet Trend, and Tasting Summer Treats

Juliet and Jacoby also have a passionate discussion about water bottles, share their thoughts on proper tipping, and react to Subway’s announcement that all locations will slice their own meat

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

The 2023 Movie Auction Returns!

‌At the halfway point of this year, Sean, Amanda, and Chris take a look at the movies yet to be released and hold an auction for the ones they’re most excited about

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Crab

Dave and Chris are joined by Rachel Khong to riff on the Dunn family’s tattoo-worthy crab cake recipe

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying