Can Sean Payton Save Russell Wilson?

Ben and Steven look into what went wrong with Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.

This week, they look into what went wrong with Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver, and discuss the differences between Wilson in Seattle’s offense compared to Denver’s offense (03:09). Then, they talk about Sean Payton’s system, how it functioned under Drew Brees, and whether that can be replicated in Denver (21:55). After, they try to figure out what would be considered a success for the Broncos to justify sticking with Wilson’s large contract (39:35).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

