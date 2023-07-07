Can Sean Payton Save Russell Wilson?



Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.

This week, they look into what went wrong with Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver, and discuss the differences between Wilson in Seattle’s offense compared to Denver’s offense (03:09). Then, they talk about Sean Payton’s system, how it functioned under Drew Brees, and whether that can be replicated in Denver (21:55). After, they try to figure out what would be considered a success for the Broncos to justify sticking with Wilson’s large contract (39:35).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

