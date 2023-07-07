Dave and Chris are joined by Rachel Khong to riff on the Dunn family’s tattoo-worthy crab cake recipe with their respective Wheel of Death restrictions. (Wait—how much money did Rachel spend on her “Luxe” version?!) The Club also discusses the unwritten personality test revelations of how you eat crab … and if you don’t know what we’re talking about, you’re very likely “that person.”

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Rachel Khong

Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

