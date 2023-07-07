 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Crab

Dave and Chris are joined by Rachel Khong to riff on the Dunn family’s tattoo-worthy crab cake recipe

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris are joined by Rachel Khong to riff on the Dunn family’s tattoo-worthy crab cake recipe with their respective Wheel of Death restrictions. (Wait—how much money did Rachel spend on her “Luxe” version?!) The Club also discusses the unwritten personality test revelations of how you eat crab … and if you don’t know what we’re talking about, you’re very likely “that person.”

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Rachel Khong
Producers: Gabi Marler, Euno Lee, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

