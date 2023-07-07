 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blake Lively’s Canned Cocktails, a New TikTok Diet Trend, and Tasting Summer Treats

Juliet and Jacoby also have a passionate discussion about water bottles, share their thoughts on proper tipping, and react to Subway’s announcement that all locations will slice their own meat

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby kick things off with a passionate discussion about water bottles, before sharing their thoughts on proper tipping and reacting to Subway announcing that all locations will slice their own meat. For this week’s Taste Test, they each try a different summer treat. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical elements: Devon Renaldo

