‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions, and the Midnight Magna Carta

There is trouble in paradise for Nick Fury. The Midnight Boys are back to sink their teeth into Episode 3 of Secret Invasion and break down the twists and turns of Fury and the Skrulls (06:17). Later, the boys give their recommendations for their official rules of fandom engagement, titled “The Midnight Magna Carta” (46:38).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
