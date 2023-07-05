 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions, and the Midnight Magna Carta

The Midnight Boys share their thoughts on the latest ‘Secret Invasion’ episode and create their official rules of fandom engagement

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Disney+


There is trouble in paradise for Nick Fury. The Midnight Boys are back to sink their teeth into Episode 3 of Secret Invasion and break down the twists and turns of Fury and the Skrulls (06:17). Later, the boys give their recommendations for their official rules of fandom engagement, titled “The Midnight Magna Carta” (46:38).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

