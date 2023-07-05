 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Significant Transfer of the Summer Is ...

James Allcott is joined by Culture Cams and Kweku Afari to discuss the big transfers that have happened so far

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Culture Cams (@Culturecams) and Kweku Afari (@Kweku_Afari) to discuss the big transfers that have happened so far. Will Mason Mount thrive at Manchester United next season? Is Declan Rice the most important transfer of the summer? What role will Kai Havertz have at Arsenal? And why could the Kim Min-jae transfer to Bayern Munich result in the Wolves being relegated next season?

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Culture Cams and Kweku Afari
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

