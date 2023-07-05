Was It the Right Call for Roman Reigns to Take the Pin at Money in the Bank? Plus, Who Is Pro Wrestling’s Victor Wembanyama?



Fresh off Monday Night Raw in Baltimore, Brian kicks off the show by telling Ben and Khal how legit “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio’s boos are. Then they discuss the following headlines:

Kevin Nash said that LA Knight is a rip-off of the Rock (3:09)

There’s trepidation within WWE about Roman Reigns getting pinned (8:49)

Gable Steveson is potentially better than people think (16:11)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a couple of hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline (22:33) and then discuss who pro wrestling’s Victor Wembanyama could be (39:31).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (49:42) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (50:53).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS