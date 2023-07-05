 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Free Agency Roundup, Summer League Betting Tips, and MLB Futures Update

The East Coast Bias boys predict where Damian Lillard and James Harden will end up before revealing their best tips for betting the Summer League

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys begin by reviewing the latest free agent signings and sharing who they think improved the most (:48). Then, they predict where Damian Lillard and James Harden will end up (14:35) before revealing their best tips for betting the Summer League (28:20). Finally, they break down Rickie Fowler’s big win (34:54) and check out MLB futures odds (41:57).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Mark Panik
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

