The Great LA Knight Debate, Logan Paul Is Maj, and Rosenberg Reveals the Wedding Menu!



Air conditioner etiquette, a shoutout to U.K. ladders, and Dip still lets his parents pay for him at dinner. Yup, you read all of that right. On this special Independence Day episode of the program, Rosenberg, Dip, and SGG (eventually) get into the Money in the Bank of it all, discussing things like:

Shayna Baszler turning on tag team partner Ronda Rousey (14:31)

The raucous crowd at the O2 Arena and whether London could host Wrestlemania in the very near future (19:41)

A spirited debate about LA Knight and Damian Priest (27:21)

Why Austin Theory has cooled off (37:40)

Why all the haters need to hop aboard the Logan Paul bandwagon now (46:37)

Plus, a not-so-deep dive into the the Bloodline’s implosion, and Dip requests Natalie make a change to Saturday’s wedding menu.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

