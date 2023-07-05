Family and Business in ‘The Kardashians’



This week, Erika and Amelia Wedemeyer dive into the wild and weird world of The Kardashians and how our fascination with the interpersonal relationships among the siblings has driven more than 15 years of reality television, fame, and business success. Make sure you check out Amelia’s recaps of The Kardashians with Zack Peter on The Ringer Reality TV Podcast every Wednesday.

If you have any burning thoughts or feelings about the Kardashians, please email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

