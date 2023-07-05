 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Family and Business in ‘The Kardashians’

Erika and Amelia dive into the popular reality TV show to examine the relationships within the family

By Erika Ramirez and Amelia Wedemeyer
Hulu


This week, Erika and Amelia Wedemeyer dive into the wild and weird world of The Kardashians and how our fascination with the interpersonal relationships among the siblings has driven more than 15 years of reality television, fame, and business success. Make sure you check out Amelia’s recaps of The Kardashians with Zack Peter on The Ringer Reality TV Podcast every Wednesday.

If you have any burning thoughts or feelings about the Kardashians, please email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

