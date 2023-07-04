Rickie’s Four-Year Drought Ends, Plus U.S. Women’s Open and John Deere Classic Previews With Kira Dixon

House and Hubbard are joined by NBC Sports’ Kira Dixon to discuss Rickie Fowler’s first win in over four years at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (03:20). They discuss his performance, as well as the criticisms toward his lack of coverage. Then, they talk about where the players’ heads are at in the midst of the PGA-LIV merger (17:55). After, they preview the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, as well as the John Deere Classic this weekend (28:35).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Kira Dixon
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
