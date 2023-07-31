Yankees Fall Further Behind in Wild-Card Race



(1:18) — METS: The Mets have traded David Roberston and Max Scherzer for prospects. Will Justin Verlander be next?

(10:55) — YANKEES: The Yankees drop their series against the Orioles, and now get ready for the trade deadline and their series with the Rays.

(20:47) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the Mets’ trades, Max Scherzer’s tenure in NY, and his outlook for the rest of the season.

(48:11) — CALLERS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Sean Fennessey

Producer: Stefan Anderson

