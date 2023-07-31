 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees Fall Further Behind in Wild-Card Race

Plus, Sean Fennessey on the Mets’ fire sale

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(1:18) — METS: The Mets have traded David Roberston and Max Scherzer for prospects. Will Justin Verlander be next?
(10:55) — YANKEES: The Yankees drop their series against the Orioles, and now get ready for the trade deadline and their series with the Rays.
(20:47) — SEAN FENNESSEY: The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the Mets’ trades, Max Scherzer’s tenure in NY, and his outlook for the rest of the season.
(48:11) — CALLERS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Follow JJ on Twitter.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Sox Trade Targets. Plus, Top Five Most Entertaining Boston Athletes.

Brian also talks about the Patriots after their first couple training camp practices

By Brian Barrett

Belgian Grand Prix Reactions

Meg and Spanners also discuss some F1 news, including Alpine’s split with its team principal and sports director

By Megan Schuster

‘The O.C.’ 20th Anniversary: Season 1, Episodes 4-5

Jo and Juliet are joined by Alan Sepinwall, author of the upcoming book, ‘Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History’

By Joanna Robinson and Juliet Litman

Kylie Flanagan on ‘Climate Resilience: How We Keep Each Other Safe, Care for Our Communities, and Fight Back Against Climate Change’

Larry is joined by environmental strategist, educator, and author Kylie Flanagan to discuss her book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Renard Towers Over Brazil, Sweden Send Italy Into Crisis, and a Welcome Return for Sam Kerr

Plus Flo sits down with Australian journalist Samantha Lewis to chat about Sam Kerr’s return and host-nation pressure

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

UFC 291 Reaction: Justin Gaethje Makes BMF History, Derrick Lewis Turns Back the Clock, and Father Time Takes Tony Ferguson. Plus, Ariel’s Tales from Crawford-Spence!

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST gather immediately after UFC 291 to break down all the madness

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more