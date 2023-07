Meg is joined by Spanners to react to the Belgian Grand Prix and all the F1 news. They begin by discussing Max Verstappen’s win streak, contemplate how Checo Perez compares to his teammate and whether he has an equal chance, and recap the F1 news that Alpine’s team principal and sports director will be parting ways. Later, they answer listener questions and touch on story lines to expect from summer break.

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Spanners Ready

Producer: Erika Cervantes

