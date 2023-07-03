 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MVP of Dodgeball, a New Kissing Record, and a ‘Love Island’ Recap

Juliet and Callie give their reactions to the latest ‘Bachelorette’ episode and hear from a ‘Bachelor Party’ fan

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ABC


Juliet and Callie Curry are back to recap Season 20, Episode 2 of The Bachelorette. They start the episode off by giving their thoughts on Brayden (00:56), their reactions to the dodgeball game and its results (19:06), and then their reactions to the one-on-one dates (28:47). Lastly, they give a recap of Love Island and receive some insight from a U.K. Bachelor Party fan (41:06).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

