The MVP of Dodgeball, a New Kissing Record, and a ‘Love Island’ Recap

Juliet and Callie Curry are back to recap Season 20, Episode 2 of The Bachelorette. They start the episode off by giving their thoughts on Brayden (00:56), their reactions to the dodgeball game and its results (19:06), and then their reactions to the one-on-one dates (28:47). Lastly, they give a recap of Love Island and receive some insight from a U.K. Bachelor Party fan (41:06).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
