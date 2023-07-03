WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ Recap



David and Kaz kick off the show by getting ready for the Fourth with a great discussion about everyone’s favorite thing, food (4:33)! Then, they recap Money in the Bank.

Overall grade of the show (9:48)

Damian Priest’s win (12:22)

LA Knight still over despite losing (20:34)

Iyo Sky’s genius finish (35:45)

The Bloodline Civil War (41:03)

Rumored matches for SummerSlam (50:50)

Plus, Kaz responds to an email regarding his U.K. food takes (73:05).

