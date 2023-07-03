 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ Recap

David and Kaz go over everything from the event, including their overall thoughts, Iyo Sky’s finish, Damian Priest’s win, and much more!

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz kick off the show by getting ready for the Fourth with a great discussion about everyone’s favorite thing, food (4:33)! Then, they recap Money in the Bank.

  • Overall grade of the show (9:48)
  • Damian Priest’s win (12:22)
  • LA Knight still over despite losing (20:34)
  • Iyo Sky’s genius finish (35:45)
  • The Bloodline Civil War (41:03)
  • Rumored matches for SummerSlam (50:50)

Plus, Kaz responds to an email regarding his U.K. food takes (73:05).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

