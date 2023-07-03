WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ Recap

David and Kaz kick off the show by getting ready for the Fourth with a great discussion about everyone’s favorite thing, food (4:33)! Then, they recap Money in the Bank.
- Overall grade of the show (9:48)
- Damian Priest’s win (12:22)
- LA Knight still over despite losing (20:34)
- Iyo Sky’s genius finish (35:45)
- The Bloodline Civil War (41:03)
- Rumored matches for SummerSlam (50:50)
Plus, Kaz responds to an email regarding his U.K. food takes (73:05).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS