One Perfect Story: Chris Jones on “The Things That Carried Him”

Bryan is joined by journalist Chris Jones to remember his 2010 piece in Esquire, “The Things That Carried Him,” a true story about Sgt. Joe Montgomery’s last trip home. They discuss how Jones knew he was ready to write this particular story, the process of covering the death of a loved one, and how this story resonated with readers. Then, they touch on Jones’s experience writing for Esquire magazine in the early aughts and working for David Granger.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Chris Jones
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS