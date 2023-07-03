 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One Perfect Story: Chris Jones on “The Things That Carried Him”

Bryan and Chris discuss the award-winning 2010 Esquire piece and its lasting impact

By Bryan Curtis
DAVID FURST/AFP via Getty Images


Bryan is joined by journalist Chris Jones to remember his 2010 piece in Esquire, “The Things That Carried Him,” a true story about Sgt. Joe Montgomery’s last trip home. They discuss how Jones knew he was ready to write this particular story, the process of covering the death of a loved one, and how this story resonated with readers. Then, they touch on Jones’s experience writing for Esquire magazine in the early aughts and working for David Granger.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Chris Jones
Producer: Erika Cervantes

