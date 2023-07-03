 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Start July With a Series Win, Boone Keeps Getting Ejected, and Zach Braziller on Knicks Free Agency

The Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo and traded Obi Toppin to the Pacers but still haven’t made the big swing for a superstar this offseason, plus callers talk Yankees and Knicks

By John Jastremski
San Francisco Giants v New York Mets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


(2:58) — KNICKS: The Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo and traded Obi Toppin to the Pacers but still haven’t made the big swing for a superstar this offseason.

(9:45) — YANKEES: The Yankees finish their road trip with another lackluster offensive performance and will face the Orioles with AL wild-card seeding on the line.

(14:21) — METS: The Mets finally win a series, as they take two of three from the Giants.

(17:31) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(29:45) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post reporter Zach Braziller joins the show to recap the Knicks’ free-agency period, and watching O.G. Anunoby.

(55:07) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Zach Braziller
Producer: Stefan Anderson

