Mets Start July With a Series Win, Boone Keeps Getting Ejected, and Zach Braziller on Knicks Free Agency



(2:58) — KNICKS: The Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo and traded Obi Toppin to the Pacers but still haven’t made the big swing for a superstar this offseason.

(9:45) — YANKEES: The Yankees finish their road trip with another lackluster offensive performance and will face the Orioles with AL wild-card seeding on the line.

(14:21) — METS: The Mets finally win a series, as they take two of three from the Giants.

(17:31) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(29:45) — ZACH BRAZILLER: New York Post reporter Zach Braziller joins the show to recap the Knicks’ free-agency period, and watching O.G. Anunoby.

(55:07) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

