Dame’s Demand, Lakers and Suns Load Up, International Free Agent Signings, and Expectations for the Pacers

Kevin O’Connor is joined by Jovan Buha to discuss Damian Lillard’s trade request and why Miami may not be the best fit for Dame. Plus, they react to the Lakers’ and Suns’ roster moves to compete with the champs in Denver. Then, KOC is joined by Donatas Urbonas to learn about the NBA’s international free agent deals, including those for Vasilije Micic, Sasha Vezenkov, and Dante Exum. Plus, Matt Dollinger joins the show to gauge expectations for the Pacers next season after their free agency moves.

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Jovan Buha, Donatas Urbonas, and Matt Dollinger

Producers: Danny Corrales and Tucker Tashjian

