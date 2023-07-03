 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dame’s Demand, Lakers and Suns Load Up, International Free Agent Signings, and Expectations for the Pacers

KOC talks about why the Miami Heat might not be the best fit for Dame, Donatas Urbonas joins to discuss the NBA’s international free agent deals, and Matt Dollinger unpacks the expectations for the Indiana Pacers

By Kevin O'Connor and Matt Dollinger

Kevin O’Connor is joined by Jovan Buha to discuss Damian Lillard’s trade request and why Miami may not be the best fit for Dame. Plus, they react to the Lakers’ and Suns’ roster moves to compete with the champs in Denver. Then, KOC is joined by Donatas Urbonas to learn about the NBA’s international free agent deals, including those for Vasilije Micic, Sasha Vezenkov, and Dante Exum. Plus, Matt Dollinger joins the show to gauge expectations for the Pacers next season after their free agency moves.

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guests: Jovan Buha, Donatas Urbonas, and Matt Dollinger
Producers: Danny Corrales and Tucker Tashjian

