Walsh Injury Leaves England Searching for Answers



Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys, Becky Taylor-Gill and Aston Villa head coach Carla Ward to discuss a dramatic day in the women’s World Cup. England’s 1-0 win over Denmark is overshadowed by injury to star midfielder Keira Walsh, but what now for Sarina Wiegman’s team? Haiti end up on the losing end of some controversial VAR decisions, while South Africa miss out on a first World Cup win after Argentina rescue a point.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Becky Taylor-Gill and Carla Ward

Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify