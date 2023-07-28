 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Walsh Injury Leaves England Searching for Answers

England’s win over Denmark is overshadowed by injury to Keira Walsh, Haiti face some controversial VAR decisions, and South Africa miss out on a first World Cup win

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
England v Denmark: Group D - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys, Becky Taylor-Gill and Aston Villa head coach Carla Ward to discuss a dramatic day in the women’s World Cup. England’s 1-0 win over Denmark is overshadowed by injury to star midfielder Keira Walsh, but what now for Sarina Wiegman’s team? Haiti end up on the losing end of some controversial VAR decisions, while South Africa miss out on a first World Cup win after Argentina rescue a point.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Becky Taylor-Gill and Carla Ward
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre on Prepping for Brock Lesnar, His ‘Money in the Bank’ Return, and WILD Career Journey

Drew also talks about whether he prefers being a heel or face

By Peter Rosenberg
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Play

Jaylen Brown Gets Paid, and Dalvin Cook to the Jets?

Plus, Sheil Kapadia and EJ Smith talk Philadelphia Eagles training camp, and Jason Goff discusses the crosstown classic between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox

By Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, and 2 more
Chargers training camp.
Play

Herbert’s Historic Contract and Bronny James Hospitalized

Tate Frazier is joined by Nora Princiotti and The Athletic’s Jovan Buha to discuss the latest in NFL and NBA news

By Tate Frazier and Nora Princiotti

It’s the Holy Grail of Fight Weekends

With UFC 291 and Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford both happening Saturday night, fight fans are getting something rare this weekend: exactly what they asked for

By Chuck Mindenhall

Over the Hill on the Hill, and Ice Cube’s Ride Along With Tucker

Plus, Shakirah Hill Taylor joins to discuss disparities in maternal health, and ways to overcome

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Lana Del Rey Working at Waffle House, Mustard-Flavored Skittles, and Tasting Ed Sheeran’s Hot Sauce

‌Juliet and Jacoby also discuss a food-related smuggling attempt, DiGiorno’s pizza vending machines, and Burger King Thailand’s latest ad campaign

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby