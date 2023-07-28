 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaylen Brown Gets Paid, and Dalvin Cook to the Jets?

Plus, Sheil Kapadia and EJ Smith talk Philadelphia Eagles training camp, and Jason Goff discusses the crosstown classic between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox

By Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, John Jastremski, and Sheil Kapadia

Brian Barrett kicks off the show with a reaction to Jaylen Brown’s historic supermax contract extension (:10), before Sheil Kapadia and EJ Smith talk Eagles training camp (12:11). Then Jason Goff discusses the crosstown classic between the Cubs and White Sox (23:50), and JJ discusses the possibility of Dalvin Cook joining the Jets (39:24).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Guest: EJ Smith
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen

