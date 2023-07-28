Jaylen Brown Gets Paid, and Dalvin Cook to the Jets?

Brian Barrett kicks off the show with a reaction to Jaylen Brown’s historic supermax contract extension (:10), before Sheil Kapadia and EJ Smith talk Eagles training camp (12:11). Then Jason Goff discusses the crosstown classic between the Cubs and White Sox (23:50), and JJ discusses the possibility of Dalvin Cook joining the Jets (39:24).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski

Guest: EJ Smith

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen

