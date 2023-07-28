 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Herbert’s Historic Contract and Bronny James Hospitalized

Tate Frazier is joined by Nora Princiotti and The Athletic’s Jovan Buha to discuss the latest in NFL and NBA news

By Tate Frazier and Nora Princiotti

Tate Frazier is joined by Ringer staff writer Nora Princiotti to discuss the Justin Herbert and Saquon Barkley contract extensions (1:27), the Future vs. Russell Wilson beef (12:30), and Travis Kelce shooting his shot (17:29). Then, Jovan Buha, staff writer at The Athletic, joins to react to Bronny James’s hospitalization (25:17), the Lakers’ offseason plans (34:10), and Jaylen Brown’s supermax deal (42:49).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Jovan Buha
Producers: Danny Corrales, Donnie Beacham, Kyle Crichton, Cory McConnell, Chia Hao Tat, and Mark Panik

