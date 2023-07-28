Herbert’s Historic Contract and Bronny James Hospitalized

Tate Frazier is joined by Ringer staff writer Nora Princiotti to discuss the Justin Herbert and Saquon Barkley contract extensions (1:27), the Future vs. Russell Wilson beef (12:30), and Travis Kelce shooting his shot (17:29). Then, Jovan Buha, staff writer at The Athletic, joins to react to Bronny James’s hospitalization (25:17), the Lakers’ offseason plans (34:10), and Jaylen Brown’s supermax deal (42:49).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Nora Princiotti and Jovan Buha

Producers: Danny Corrales, Donnie Beacham, Kyle Crichton, Cory McConnell, Chia Hao Tat, and Mark Panik

