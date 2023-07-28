Fantasy QB Rankings, Tiers, and Fears

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to walk through their quarterback rankings, place them in tiers, and address their most pressing fears from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (2:59). Finally, the guys close with emails (49:41).
Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!
Tier 1: Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen (4:00)
Tier 2: Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, and Joe Burrow (8:21)
Tier 3: Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence (19:15)
Tier 4: Deshaun Watson (27:06)
Tier 5: Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Anthony Richardson, and Jared Goff (30:41)
Tiers 6 and 7: Everyone else, but they mostly talked about Brock Purdy (39:47)
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio Intern: Jack Sanders
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts