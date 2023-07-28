Fantasy QB Rankings, Tiers, and Fears



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to walk through their quarterback rankings, place them in tiers, and address their most pressing fears from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (2:59). Finally, the guys close with emails (49:41).

Tier 1: Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen (4:00)

Tier 2: Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, and Joe Burrow (8:21)

Tier 3: Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence (19:15)

Tier 4: Deshaun Watson (27:06)

Tier 5: Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, Aaron Rodgers, Anthony Richardson, and Jared Goff (30:41)

Tiers 6 and 7: Everyone else, but they mostly talked about Brock Purdy (39:47)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens

Producer: Kai Grady

Audio Intern: Jack Sanders

