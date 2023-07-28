What Is Going to Happen to the Running Back Position?

In the final episode of their offseason series, Ben and Steven look at the current state of the running back position and the frustrations voiced by the likes of Austin Ekeler and Josh Jacobs over the lack of fair compensation. They look at why teams have stopped handing out long-term contracts to RBs (03:39) and why Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are outliers (17:43). Then, they highlight the short career length for the position and the potential solutions that may be necessary to alleviate the issue (31:00).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
