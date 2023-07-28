 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Is Going to Happen to the Running Back Position?

Ben and Steve talk the short career length for RBs, potential solutions to alleviate the issue, Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs, and more

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
New York Giants Training Camp Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images


In the final episode of their offseason series, Ben and Steven look at the current state of the running back position and the frustrations voiced by the likes of Austin Ekeler and Josh Jacobs over the lack of fair compensation. They look at why teams have stopped handing out long-term contracts to RBs (03:39) and why Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are outliers (17:43). Then, they highlight the short career length for the position and the potential solutions that may be necessary to alleviate the issue (31:00).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

