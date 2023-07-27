 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Sox Are Contenders With Tyler Milliken. Plus, Are the Pats Receivers Underrated?

Brian talks the surging Sox, reinforcements coming off the IL, trade deadline targets, and then takes some listener calls

By Brian Barrett
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Brian discusses Jaylen Brown’s new contract, how to get the most out of him, and what it all means for the Celtics next season and beyond (0:30). After, he previews the Patriots receiver corps, and discusses why there is reason for optimism this coming season (20:30). Then, Brian talks to The Sports Hub’s Tyler Miliken about the surging Sox, reinforcements coming off the IL, trade deadline targets, and more (37:00). Then Brian ends with a couple listener calls (1:23:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Tyler Milliken
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

