Filed under:

Live From the National With Fanatics Live CEO Nick Bell!

Plus, Mike and Jesse answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Texas Spring Football Game Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse are live at the National! They start the pod by giving their impressions of the convention and sellers (00:39). Then, Fanatics Live CEO Nick Bell joins the show to discuss the recent launch of Fanatics Live and what he thinks differentiates the app from other competing selling platforms (09:23). After, they discuss the latest news around the hobby and answer your mailbag questions (25:21).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Nick Bell
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

