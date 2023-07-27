 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nigeria Stun Australia, USA and Netherlands Duke It Out in 2019 Rematch

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew also chat with Danish radio host Amalie Bremer ahead of England’s matchup with Denmark

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Australia v Nigeria: Group B - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Kate Longhurst and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss a dramatic day of action in Group B and Group E. Nigeria pull off a sensational win against Australia and USA and Netherlands battle it out in a classic. We also chat with Danish radio host Amalie Bremer ahead of England’s matchup with Denmark and wrap up some of the other big stories from around the women’s World Cup.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Kate Longhurst, Amalie Bremer, and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

