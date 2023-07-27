Nigeria Stun Australia, USA and Netherlands Duke It Out in 2019 Rematch



Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Kate Longhurst and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss a dramatic day of action in Group B and Group E. Nigeria pull off a sensational win against Australia and USA and Netherlands battle it out in a classic. We also chat with Danish radio host Amalie Bremer ahead of England’s matchup with Denmark and wrap up some of the other big stories from around the women’s World Cup.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Kate Longhurst, Amalie Bremer, and Becky Taylor-Gill

Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

