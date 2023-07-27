Beer and Wine on Ice, Identifying Talent and Atlas: New York City With Brian Koppelman



Dave kicks off the segment talking about his first take, and how he misses recording with his cohost, Chris Ying. Dave then sounds off on putting beer and wine on ice, and telling his friends to take the word “chef” out of their social media handles. The podcast then turns to Dave dishing on pop-up restaurants and how to identify talent. He’s then joined by screenwriter, director, producer, and noted gourmand Brian Koppelman to talk about Brian’s favorite restaurants in New York City. The podcast rounds out with producer Cory McConnell talking about a red flag he sees on resumés, Dave’s “Ferran Adria Test,” and an attempt at a new segment: Word of the Day.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Brian Koppelman

Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee

