 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Beer and Wine on Ice, Identifying Talent and Atlas: New York City With Brian Koppelman

Dave sounds off on putting beer and wine on ice, and telling his friends to take the word “chef” out of their social media handles, plus he’s joined by screenwriter, director, producer, and noted gourmand Brian Koppelman to talk about Brian’s favorite restaurants in New York City

By Dave Chang
Young wine tasting of the wine regions Saxony and Saale-Unstrut Photo by Matthias Rietschel/picture alliance via Getty Images


Dave kicks off the segment talking about his first take, and how he misses recording with his cohost, Chris Ying. Dave then sounds off on putting beer and wine on ice, and telling his friends to take the word “chef” out of their social media handles. The podcast then turns to Dave dishing on pop-up restaurants and how to identify talent. He’s then joined by screenwriter, director, producer, and noted gourmand Brian Koppelman to talk about Brian’s favorite restaurants in New York City. The podcast rounds out with producer Cory McConnell talking about a red flag he sees on resumés, Dave’s “Ferran Adria Test,” and an attempt at a new segment: Word of the Day.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Brian Koppelman
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

‘Bachelor’ Nation in the Age of Barbenheimer

Juliet and Jodi Walker discuss ‘The Bachelorette’ and what is going on leading up to Hometowns amid the Barbenheimer chaos

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

Heidi Przybyla and the Political Ecosystem of Billionaires

Bakari Sellers is joined by Politico’s Heidi Przybyla to discuss her reporting on Leonard Leo and corporate influence on the Supreme Court

By Bakari Sellers

Trial Royale: The Best Batman Ever, Round One—20th Century Division

Plus, a brief history lesson on the Caped Crusader

By Neil Miller, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Parsing Through Purdue, Tony Bennett Doubles Down, and More Big-Picture CBB Talk With Eamonn Brennan

The Athletic’s Eamonn Brennan joins to talk all things college basketball

By Tate Frazier

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 10

Amelia, Zack, and Producer Devon debate the best and worst moments of Season 3 and name some MVPs

By Amelia Wedemeyer

The ‘Barbie’ Deep Dive With Greta Gerwig!

The ‘Barbie’ director joins to break down the world-building in the film, the cultural phenomenon this movie created, and so much more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more