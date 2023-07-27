First Day of Eagles Training Camp and Phillies Approach at the Trade Deadline



Eagles training camp has officially opened, and we get a bird’s-eye view from EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer on which players will be fighting for starting roles throughout camp. Who will take the majority of the snaps at the RB position? Are second-year pros Cam Jurgens and Jordan Davis ready for bigger responsibilities? Which positions are areas of concern for the Eagles? Plus, the Phillies have been creeping up in the standings, but what’s up with Trea Turner? Will he finally get his groove back?

