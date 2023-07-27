 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First Day of Eagles Training Camp and Phillies Approach at the Trade Deadline

EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer joins to break down some of the biggest questions surrounding the Eagles and Phillies

By Sheil Kapadia
NFL: JUL 26 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Eagles training camp has officially opened, and we get a bird’s-eye view from EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer on which players will be fighting for starting roles throughout camp. Who will take the majority of the snaps at the RB position? Are second-year pros Cam Jurgens and Jordan Davis ready for bigger responsibilities? Which positions are areas of concern for the Eagles? Plus, the Phillies have been creeping up in the standings, but what’s up with Trea Turner? Will he finally get his groove back?

Leave us a voicemail: 215-315-7982

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: EJ Smith
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Drafting ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).’ Plus, the End of Love on Tour.

Nora and Nathan also discuss the rumors that Taylor Swift will add a second U.S. leg to the Eras Tour

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

‘Secret Invasion’ Finale Reactions | The Midnight Boys

Plus, Barbenheimer weekend

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

AEW Turns Down Bret Hart, and Why Are LA Knight and Adam Cole So Over?

The crew also reacts to some hot takes from listeners

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: How Sinéad O’Connor Turned a Prince Song Into Her Classic

The Irish singer-songwriter died Wednesday at age 56. She leaves a vast legacy that includes being perhaps the only person to do a Prince song better than Prince.

By Rob Harvilla

A ‘Survivor’ Mailbag Episode: Volume 1

Tyson and Riley answer listener questions on ‘Heroes Vs. Villains,’ contestants’ distraction tactics, and more

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Chargers Extend Justin Herbert to Record-Breaking Contract. Who’s Under the Most Pressure to Win Now?

Ben and Steven also discuss the impact the contract’s structure will have on the team and how this will affect the Joe Burrow negotiations

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz