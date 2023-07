The Invasion is complete and it is time for the Midnight Boys to give their final thoughts on the finale of Secret Invasion (08:31). They ponder where this leaves the rest of the MCU and what they hope comes after. Later, they recap their “Barbenheimer” weekend and give thoughts on the two biggest movies of the year (56:56).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal