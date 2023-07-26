 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW Turns Down Bret Hart, and Why Are LA Knight and Adam Cole So Over?

The crew also reacts to some hot takes from listeners

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE Smackdown Live Tour in Durban Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images


Khal is back, and before the show starts, he rates Brian and David Shoemaker’s fill-in “WORLDWIDE” proclamations. Then, they discuss the following headlines:

  • Bret Hart wanting to work at AEW (4:12)
  • LA Knight’s backstage politicking abilities (13:11)
  • The SummerSlam card being locked at nine matches (22:06)

Later, in They Said What?!, they get into an epic debate about Peter Rosenberg’s opinion on Adam Cole (32:04).

After the break, they react to a few hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline, including Jade Cargill and the AEW Women’s Division and whether or not Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are stale. (49:05).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (68:29) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (72:19).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at 202-417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

