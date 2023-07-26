AEW Turns Down Bret Hart, and Why Are LA Knight and Adam Cole So Over?



Khal is back, and before the show starts, he rates Brian and David Shoemaker’s fill-in “WORLDWIDE” proclamations. Then, they discuss the following headlines:

Bret Hart wanting to work at AEW (4:12)

LA Knight’s backstage politicking abilities (13:11)

The SummerSlam card being locked at nine matches (22:06)

Later, in They Said What?!, they get into an epic debate about Peter Rosenberg’s opinion on Adam Cole (32:04).

After the break, they react to a few hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline, including Jade Cargill and the AEW Women’s Division and whether or not Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are stale. (49:05).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (68:29) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (72:19).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

