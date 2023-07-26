 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers Extend Justin Herbert to Record-Breaking Contract. Who’s Under the Most Pressure to Win Now?

Ben and Steven also discuss the impact the contract’s structure will have on the team and how this will affect the Joe Burrow negotiations

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images


Ben and Steven react to Justin Herbert’s massive five-year, $262.5 million contract with the Chargers. They start off with some of the record-breaking details of the contract before discussing the impact the contract’s structure will have on the team and how this will affect the Joe Burrow negotiations (01:08). After, they look into who faces the most pressure from this deal between Herbert and the Chargers (15:07).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Photo Suggestions: Justin Herbert

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

