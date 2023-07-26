Chargers Extend Justin Herbert to Record-Breaking Contract. Who’s Under the Most Pressure to Win Now?

Ben and Steven react to Justin Herbert’s massive five-year, $262.5 million contract with the Chargers. They start off with some of the record-breaking details of the contract before discussing the impact the contract’s structure will have on the team and how this will affect the Joe Burrow negotiations (01:08). After, they look into who faces the most pressure from this deal between Herbert and the Chargers (15:07).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Photo Suggestions: Justin Herbert
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS