‌Training camp is finally back, and so are the East Coast Bias boys, who discuss the Eagles’ and Cowboys’ chances of winning the NFC East (:31) and the outlook for the Giants and Commanders (16:22). Then they head to the AFC East to talk title hopes for the Bills (31:28) and Aaron Rodgers’s takeover of the Jets (43:38).

‌Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

