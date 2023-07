House and Hubbard are excited for the next two months of golf, and offer more praise to Brian Harman’s Open Championship win (02:01). Then, they look at the current Ryder Cup rankings, and which players they’d prefer to make the U.S. team (18:41). Later, they preview and offer their favorite plays for the 3M Open (31:45).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify