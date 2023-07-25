 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Turns First: MJF or Adam Cole? | Cheap Heat

Plus, are Saturdays or Sundays better for PLEs?

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde


Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip get back to pro wrestling discussion. They get into the following:

  • MJF and Adam Cole’s current “friendship” (9:45)
  • Saturday vs. Sunday PLEs (16:40)
  • One last honeymoon rant (19:53)
  • Pro wrestling documentaries (49:50)

They close the show with this week’s Black Power Rankings (53:27), and answer a few questions from the mailbag (57:22).

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account, @‌RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Host: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify

