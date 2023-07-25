Who Turns First: MJF or Adam Cole? | Cheap Heat



Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip get back to pro wrestling discussion. They get into the following:

MJF and Adam Cole’s current “friendship” (9:45)

Saturday vs. Sunday PLEs (16:40)

One last honeymoon rant (19:53)

Pro wrestling documentaries (49:50)

They close the show with this week’s Black Power Rankings (53:27), and answer a few questions from the mailbag (57:22).

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account, @‌RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Host: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify