Jaylen Gets Paid With Chris Forsberg. Plus, Patrice Bergeron Retires.

NBS Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg joins to talk Jaylen Brown’s new supermax contract, how it will impact the team in the years to come, Malcolm Brogdon’s future, and more

By Brian Barrett
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian talks to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg about Jaylen Brown’s new supermax contract, how it will impact the team in the years to come, Malcolm Brogdon’s future, and more (0:15). Then, Brian examines some recent QB draft classes and how teams fared when deciding whether to extend or move on from their drafted QBs, and how that relates to the Patriots and Mac Jones (42:30). Finally, Brian goes over Patrice Bergeron’s sterling career, and why he decided to hang ’em up (1:14:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chris Forsberg
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

