Jaylen Gets Paid With Chris Forsberg. Plus, Patrice Bergeron Retires.



Brian talks to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg about Jaylen Brown’s new supermax contract, how it will impact the team in the years to come, Malcolm Brogdon’s future, and more (0:15). Then, Brian examines some recent QB draft classes and how teams fared when deciding whether to extend or move on from their drafted QBs, and how that relates to the Patriots and Mac Jones (42:30). Finally, Brian goes over Patrice Bergeron’s sterling career, and why he decided to hang ’em up (1:14:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Chris Forsberg

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify