Jaylen Gets Paid With Chris Forsberg. Plus, Patrice Bergeron Retires.

Brian talks to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg about Jaylen Brown’s new supermax contract, how it will impact the team in the years to come, Malcolm Brogdon’s future, and more (0:15). Then, Brian examines some recent QB draft classes and how teams fared when deciding whether to extend or move on from their drafted QBs, and how that relates to the Patriots and Mac Jones (42:30). Finally, Brian goes over Patrice Bergeron’s sterling career, and why he decided to hang ’em up (1:14:20).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chris Forsberg
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
