 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Our Favorite Fantasy Players of 2023

The players who will make your draft

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to highlight their personal favorite players from The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings and discuss what makes them such exciting draft picks this season (4:40). Finally, the guys close with emails (59:33).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Kai Grady

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

What the Success of the Barbenheimer Weekend Tells Us About the Movie Industry. Plus, ‘Special Ops: Lioness.’

Chris and Andy give their reviews for ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ and talk about the new Taylor Sheridan show

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The ‘Oppenheimer’ Deep Dive

Time for a breakdown in granular detail

By Amanda Dobbins and Sean Fennessey

What It’s Like to Work at The Athletic With Lindsay Jones. Plus, ESPN and Newsroom AI.

Bryan, David, and Lindsay discuss the merger between The Athletic and The New York Times and look at Genesis, an AI tool for journalists

By Bryan Curtis, David Shoemaker, and 1 more

‘Pikmin 4’ and the Nintendo Franchise Draft 

In the inaugural episode of ‘Button Mash,’ Ben and Jess discuss some of their favorite Nintendo franchises and the upcoming ‘Twisted Metal’ adaptation

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons

Best Topps Chrome Release and Prospect Talk With Aram Leighton. Plus, National Trade Night Follow-Up.

Aram Leighton of Just Baseball joins to discuss the under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Eagles Training Camp Is Finally Here!

Sheil and Ben preview the key players and potential story lines that will emerge over the next few weeks as training camp kicks off

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak