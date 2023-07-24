Best Topps Chrome Release and Prospect Talk With Aram Leighton. Plus, National Trade Night Follow-Up.



Mike and Jesse start the pod by reviewing the checklist for 2023 Topps Chrome (03:49) before being joined by Aram Leighton of Just Baseball to discuss the biggest chases and under-the-radar prospects to look out for (13:23). Then, they revisit last week’s conversation regarding National’s trade-night restrictions and provide new updates (47:09). After, they discuss new releases and answer your mailbag questions (71:32).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Aram Leighton

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

