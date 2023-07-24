 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Could Saquon Miss Week 1? Giants Training Camp Preview, and Looking Ahead to Subway Series, Part 2.

Plus, New York Jets fans are extremely hyped from seeing videos of Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Could Wilson become a top-10 receiver this season?

By John Jastremski
(2:30) — YANKEES: The Yankees and Mets prepare for Part 2 of the Subway Series. With Aaron Judge’s return looming, the Yankees have some hope.

(4:30) — METS: Max Scherzer fails to show up when the Mets need him most.

(12:12) — JETS: Jets fans are extremely hyped from seeing videos of Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Could Wilson become a top-10 receiver this season?

(16:38) — JORDAN RANAAN: Will Saquon Barkley hold out for a new contract? What are the Giants’ expectations, and what new roster additions will have the biggest impact?

(43:30) — CALLERS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jordan Raanan
Producer: Stefan Anderson

