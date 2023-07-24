Could Saquon Miss Week 1? Giants Training Camp Preview, and Looking Ahead to Subway Series, Part 2.



(2:30) — YANKEES: The Yankees and Mets prepare for Part 2 of the Subway Series. With Aaron Judge’s return looming, the Yankees have some hope.

(4:30) — METS: Max Scherzer fails to show up when the Mets need him most.

(12:12) — JETS: Jets fans are extremely hyped from seeing videos of Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Could Wilson become a top-10 receiver this season?

(16:38) — JORDAN RANAAN: Will Saquon Barkley hold out for a new contract? What are the Giants’ expectations, and what new roster additions will have the biggest impact?

(43:30) — CALLERS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jordan Raanan

Producer: Stefan Anderson

