 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

In Search of the Perfect S’mores Method, Quenelles, and Human-Centered Design With MJ Truong

Plus, the Approval Matrix and ‘The Bear’

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris start the episode off with the Approval Matrix, where they discuss their approval (or disapproval) of various things, including Matty Matheson’s performance on The Bear. They also discuss making quenelles at home and then segue into their search for a foolproof s’mores method. Guest MJ Truong of Meyer Cookware joins the episode for a discussion on human-centered design and a Top Five: Dim Sum Dishes. Finally, Dave ponders on a Slice: What do you do when your friend has something on their face in a group situation?

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: MJ Truong
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

How ‘Sound of Freedom’ Outperformed ‘Mission: Impossible’

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss the independent thriller that came out of nowhere

By Matthew Belloni

The Complete Timeline of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Beef

From the punch that started it all to the pettiness that threatened to end a dynasty, we look back and (over)analyze the feud that torpedoed Golden State’s season and just won’t go away

By Seerat Sohi

The Fight No One Asked for but Everyone Wants to See

Tyson Fury versus Francis Ngannou? Whether we like it or not, big-name crossovers aren’t going anywhere, which begs the question: What exactly do we want from a fight?

By Chuck Mindenhall

What to Expect from Mac Jones This Season With Eric Edholm

Plus, the Red Sox’s young core is raking

By Brian Barrett

The Winners and Losers of the 2023 Open Championship

The skies opened up at Royal Liverpool, but Rory McIlroy’s major drought continued. We examine how Brian Harman earned his runaway win, Scottie Scheffler finally blinked, and Tommy Fleetwood’s locks outdid his putter.

By Elizabeth Nelson

Brian Harman Dominates the Drama-Free Open Championship

Plus, winners and losers

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard