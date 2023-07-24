In Search of the Perfect S’mores Method, Quenelles, and Human-Centered Design With MJ Truong

Dave and Chris start the episode off with the Approval Matrix, where they discuss their approval (or disapproval) of various things, including Matty Matheson’s performance on The Bear. They also discuss making quenelles at home and then segue into their search for a foolproof s’mores method. Guest MJ Truong of Meyer Cookware joins the episode for a discussion on human-centered design and a Top Five: Dim Sum Dishes. Finally, Dave ponders on a Slice: What do you do when your friend has something on their face in a group situation?

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: MJ Truong

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify