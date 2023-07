Raheem is joined by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya to revisit his illustrious career as a fighter and promoter as well as his upcoming documentary, The Golden Boy.

Host: Raheem Palmer

Guest: Oscar De La Hoya

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

