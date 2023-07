Steve, Jessica, and Jomi are back to share their reactions to the latest film in fandom, Barbie. Listen as the crew discusses whether this is a movie for children, highlight some of the film’s funniest moments, and dive into some of the film’s deeper themes pertaining to what Barbie dolls mean to the world.

Hosts: Steve Ahlman, Jessica Clemens, Jomi Adeniran

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Support: Steve Ahlman

