Spence-Crawford Preview Part 2, Featuring Terence “Bud” Crawford



Raheem is joined by WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford to break down his upcoming fight with Errol Spence Jr., his issues with Top Rank, and his career thus far. Then, Raheem is joined by Westgate Superbook’s John Murray to discuss his leans for the Crawford-Spence fight, and what Vegas is like on fight night.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Raheem Palmer

Guests: Terence “Bud” Crawford and John Murray

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

