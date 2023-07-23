 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spence-Crawford Preview Part 2, Featuring Terence “Bud” Crawford

Raheem is joined by WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford to break down his upcoming fight with Errol Spence Jr.

By Raheem Palmer
Terence Crawford Workout Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images


Raheem is joined by WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford to break down his upcoming fight with Errol Spence Jr., his issues with Top Rank, and his career thus far. Then, Raheem is joined by Westgate Superbook’s John Murray to discuss his leans for the Crawford-Spence fight, and what Vegas is like on fight night.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Raheem Palmer
Guests: Terence “Bud” Crawford and John Murray
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

