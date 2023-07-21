 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trading Joel Embiid, and the Saquon Standoff

Plus, Brian Barrett on the New England Patriots offense, Jason Goff on the Northwestern University hazing scandal, and JJ on the state of running back contracts in the NFL

By Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Chris Ryan, Jason Goff, John Jastremski, and Clifford Augustin

Brian Barrett kicks things off with a preview of the Patriots offense (:40), before Raheem Palmer, Chris Ryan, and Cliff Augustin discuss Joel Embiid’s future with the Sixers (12:09). Plus, Jason Goff addresses the Northwestern University hazing scandal (23:17), and JJ talks the state of running back contracts in the NFL (35:45).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Chris Ryan, Cliff Augustin, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Drew Van Steenbergen

