Trading Joel Embiid, and the Saquon Standoff

Brian Barrett kicks things off with a preview of the Patriots offense (:40), before Raheem Palmer, Chris Ryan, and Cliff Augustin discuss Joel Embiid’s future with the Sixers (12:09). Plus, Jason Goff addresses the Northwestern University hazing scandal (23:17), and JJ talks the state of running back contracts in the NFL (35:45).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, Chris Ryan, Cliff Augustin, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, Stefan Anderson, and Drew Van Steenbergen
