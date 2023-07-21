It’s the Little Things That Keep You From Believing



Jason starts the pod by sharing his reactions to a roller-coaster day for Chicago baseball teams, which saw the White Sox actually play some decent ball in their win over the Mets and a Cubs team have its weakened defense exposed in a loss versus the Cardinals. He then gives an update on the ongoing Northwestern scandal and predicts that more reports will come out about the university and throughout college athletics in the very near future (24:22). Finally, Jason talks about Justin Fields’s QB confidence and laments the decline in value of the modern NFL running back (42:52).

