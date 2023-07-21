 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s the Little Things That Keep You From Believing

Jason discusses a roller-coaster day for the Chicago baseball teams and gives an update on the ongoing Northwestern scandal

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v New York Mets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by sharing his reactions to a roller-coaster day for Chicago baseball teams, which saw the White Sox actually play some decent ball in their win over the Mets and a Cubs team have its weakened defense exposed in a loss versus the Cardinals. He then gives an update on the ongoing Northwestern scandal and predicts that more reports will come out about the university and throughout college athletics in the very near future (24:22). Finally, Jason talks about Justin Fields’s QB confidence and laments the decline in value of the modern NFL running back (42:52).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

