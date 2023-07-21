 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Future of NFL Defense

Ben and Steven dive into the influence of Vic Fangio’s two-high defense and look at some new defensive coaches

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.

This week, they take a look at the present and future of defensive schemes in the NFL. They start off by discussing the difficulty in adapting to evolving offenses, and the growing influence of Vic Fangio’s two-high defense (01:22). Then, they delve into the lowering blitz rates and the necessity to create pressure in lieu of an elite four-man rush (24:00). After, they look at the new wave of defensive coaches, Brandon Staley, and the prominence of curated game plans (39:44).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producers: Carlos Chiriboga and Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

