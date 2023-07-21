The Future of NFL Defense



Ben and Steven continue their offseason deep dive into some of the biggest questions around the league.

This week, they take a look at the present and future of defensive schemes in the NFL. They start off by discussing the difficulty in adapting to evolving offenses, and the growing influence of Vic Fangio’s two-high defense (01:22). Then, they delve into the lowering blitz rates and the necessity to create pressure in lieu of an elite four-man rush (24:00). After, they look at the new wave of defensive coaches, Brandon Staley, and the prominence of curated game plans (39:44).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

Producers: Carlos Chiriboga and Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

